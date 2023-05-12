The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Paycor HCM Inc.’s (PYCR) Stock

In the past week, PYCR stock has gone down by -10.83%, with a monthly decline of -14.31% and a quarterly plunge of -18.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Paycor HCM Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.80% for PYCR’s stock, with a -21.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PYCR is $30.38, which is $11.98 above the current market price. The public float for PYCR is 174.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.32% of that float. The average trading volume for PYCR on May 12, 2023 was 461.89K shares.

PYCR) stock’s latest price update

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR)’s stock price has dropped by -7.42 in relation to previous closing price of 22.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYCR

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYCR reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PYCR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PYCR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PYCR Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYCR fell by -10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.71. In addition, Paycor HCM Inc. saw -13.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYCR starting from Geene Alice L, who sale 1,267 shares at the price of $23.92 back on Apr 25. After this action, Geene Alice L now owns 55,441 shares of Paycor HCM Inc., valued at $30,307 using the latest closing price.

Corr Jonathan, the Director of Paycor HCM Inc., sale 1,509 shares at $24.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Corr Jonathan is holding 22,817 shares at $37,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.52 for the present operating margin

+41.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycor HCM Inc. stands at -27.86. The total capital return value is set at -11.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.07. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.