The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is above average at 123.71x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is $29.90, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for AZEK is 146.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZEK on May 12, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK)’s stock price has plunge by -0.12relation to previous closing price of 25.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK’s stock has fallen by -3.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.24% and a quarterly drop of -6.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for The AZEK Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.35% for AZEK’s stock, with a 19.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $33 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AZEK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.24. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 24.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Singh Jesse G, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.34 back on May 09. After this action, Singh Jesse G now owns 1,244,300 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $1,013,600 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jesse G, the CEO and President of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $21.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Singh Jesse G is holding 43,000 shares at $153,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 28.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.