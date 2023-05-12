The -13.88% Decline of Shengfeng Development Limited’s (SFWL) Stock in the Past Quarter

The volatility ratio for the week is 53.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.25% for Shengfeng Development Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 51.40% for SFWL’s stock, with a 53.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) is 75.44x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for SFWL is 6.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On May 12, 2023, SFWL’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

SFWL) stock’s latest price update

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL)’s stock price has increased by 15.67 compared to its previous closing price of 5.87. However, the company has seen a 69.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SFWL Trading at 53.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.42%, as shares surge +43.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFWL rose by +69.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, Shengfeng Development Limited saw 68.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shengfeng Development Limited stands at +2.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has been better in recent times. It's important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.