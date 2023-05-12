The -13.88% Decline of Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s (CRL) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CRL stock has gone up by 3.31%, with a monthly decline of -2.84% and a quarterly plunge of -21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for CRL’s stock, with a -9.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is above average at 20.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is $251.62, which is $55.58 above the current market price. The public float for CRL is 50.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRL on May 12, 2023 was 586.22K shares.

CRL) stock’s latest price update

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL)’s stock price has soared by 5.07 in relation to previous closing price of 186.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRL stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CRL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRL in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $255 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CRL, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

CRL Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.15. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. saw -10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from WALLMAN RICHARD F, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $220.73 back on Feb 23. After this action, WALLMAN RICHARD F now owns 21,864 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., valued at $386,278 using the latest closing price.

Parisotto Shannon M, the CEVP, Disc & Safety Assessment of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., sale 4,558 shares at $254.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Parisotto Shannon M is holding 6,010 shares at $1,159,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL), the company’s capital structure generated 105.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.40. Total debt to assets is 41.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.