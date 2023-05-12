Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)’s stock price has dropped by -10.27 in relation to previous closing price of 1.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/21 that Ammo, MongoDB, Tattooed Chef, Bed Bath & Beyond: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) by analysts is $2.25, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for TTCF is 49.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.66% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TTCF was 729.16K shares.

TTCF’s Market Performance

TTCF stock saw a decrease of -7.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.43% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.80% for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.80% for TTCF’s stock, with a -58.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTCF reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TTCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTCF, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

TTCF Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5295. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw 6.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.81 for the present operating margin

+8.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at -41.81. The total capital return value is set at -15.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.59. Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -42.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF), the company’s capital structure generated 6.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.43. Total debt to assets is 5.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.