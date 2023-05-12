Sunworks Inc. (SUNW): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) is $3.23, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for SUNW is 34.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUNW on May 12, 2023 was 664.62K shares.

The stock of Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) has increased by 5.58 when compared to last closing price of 0.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/15/22 that Scorched Western states and a hurricane in New York: Earth experienced one of its hottest years on record in 2021

SUNW’s Market Performance

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has seen a 12.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -23.54% decline in the past month and a -51.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.73% for SUNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for SUNW’s stock, with a -58.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUNW reach a price target of $10.75. The rating they have provided for SUNW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

SUNW Trading at -28.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW rose by +13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8999. In addition, Sunworks Inc. saw -41.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUNW starting from Bonfigt Jason Lee, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Bonfigt Jason Lee now owns 141,358 shares of Sunworks Inc., valued at $1,810 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gaylon, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Morris Gaylon is holding 230,000 shares at $19,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.42 for the present operating margin

+41.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc. stands at -17.42. The total capital return value is set at -38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.76. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.