Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLNO is 0.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is $9.00, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for SLNO is 6.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On May 12, 2023, SLNO’s average trading volume was 45.57K shares.

SLNO) stock’s latest price update

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.70 in comparison to its previous close of 4.05, however, the company has experienced a 7.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLNO’s Market Performance

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) has experienced a 7.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.84% rise in the past month, and a 110.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.14% for SLNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.23% for SLNO’s stock, with a 100.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLNO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SLNO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SLNO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

SLNO Trading at 47.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO rose by +7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. saw 112.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNO starting from SCHULER JACK W, who sale 22,681 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Aug 26. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 466,666 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., valued at $54,675 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,394 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 489,347 shares at $20,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

Equity return is now at value -133.10, with -69.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.