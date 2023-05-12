SLM Corporation (SLM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) has increased by 0.87 when compared to last closing price of 14.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is 8.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLM is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SLM Corporation (SLM) is $18.08, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for SLM is 238.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On May 12, 2023, SLM’s average trading volume was 2.83M shares.

SLM’s Market Performance

The stock of SLM Corporation (SLM) has seen a 7.89% increase in the past week, with a 11.90% rise in the past month, and a -0.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for SLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.38% for SLM’s stock, with a -1.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLM reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SLM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to SLM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

SLM Trading at 11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.61. In addition, SLM Corporation saw -9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.11 for the present operating margin

+83.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corporation stands at +19.79. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on SLM Corporation (SLM), the company’s capital structure generated 303.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.19. Total debt to assets is 18.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 354.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SLM Corporation (SLM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.