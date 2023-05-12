SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has surged by 0.51 when compared to previous closing price of 21.46, but the company has seen a 0.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that Chinese Firms Flee U.S. Commercial Real-Estate Market After Big Property Bets Sour

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SLG is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLG is $30.40, which is $9.37 above the current market price. The public float for SLG is 62.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 28.67% of that float. The average trading volume for SLG on May 12, 2023 was 3.37M shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG’s stock has seen a 0.61% increase for the week, with a -7.70% drop in the past month and a -44.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.90% for SL Green Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.10% for SLG’s stock, with a -41.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLG reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for SLG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SLG, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

SLG Trading at -13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.13. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -36.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from DiLiberto Matthew J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.44 back on Mar 24. After this action, DiLiberto Matthew J. now owns 13,000 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $164,400 using the latest closing price.

LEVINE ANDREW S, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC of SL Green Realty Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $16.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that LEVINE ANDREW S is holding 15,000 shares at $162,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.12 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at -8.87. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.31. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.