Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ)’s stock price has plunge by 0.86relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) by analysts is $0.89, The public float for SKLZ is 289.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.90% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of SKLZ was 7.02M shares.

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ stock saw a decrease of -8.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.75% for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.75% for SKLZ stock, with a simple moving average of -42.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKLZ reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for SKLZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SKLZ, setting the target price at $2.10 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

SKLZ Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -30.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6147. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Paradise Andrew, who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Apr 05. After this action, Paradise Andrew now owns 8,956,647 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $836,250 using the latest closing price.

Mbugua Stanley, the Chief Accounting Officer of Skillz Inc., sale 10,620 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Mbugua Stanley is holding 29,290 shares at $11,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -99.30, with -55.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.