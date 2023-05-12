Should You Invest in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BOLT is $5.17, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for BOLT is 35.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.27% of that float. The average trading volume for BOLT on May 12, 2023 was 249.62K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BOLT) stock’s latest price update

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT)’s stock price has plunge by 6.25relation to previous closing price of 1.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BOLT’s Market Performance

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) has seen a 5.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.43% gain in the past month and a 18.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for BOLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.77% for BOLT’s stock, with a 9.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOLT

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOLT reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for BOLT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BOLT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

BOLT Trading at 14.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOLT rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5895. In addition, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. saw 30.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOLT starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 800,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 3,703,991 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $1,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1576.56 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -1537.76. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -34.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.