Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) by analysts is $10.43, which is $6.92 above the current market price. The public float for MCRB is 116.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.47% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of MCRB was 2.66M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MCRB) stock’s latest price update

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB)’s stock price has plunge by 3.20relation to previous closing price of 5.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCRB’s Market Performance

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has experienced a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.20% drop in the past month, and a 0.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.80% for MCRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.98% for MCRB’s stock, with a -7.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCRB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for MCRB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MCRB, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

MCRB Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Ege David S., who sale 7,038 shares at the price of $5.19 back on Apr 28. After this action, Ege David S. now owns 59,696 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $36,527 using the latest closing price.

Ege David S., the of Seres Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,012 shares at $7.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ege David S. is holding 46,734 shares at $39,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at -45.25. The total capital return value is set at -33.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15. Equity return is now at value -548.60, with -79.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 37.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.23. Total debt to assets is 13.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.