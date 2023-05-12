Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO)’s stock price has soared by 6.70 in relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is $1359.01, The public float for SECO is 5.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SECO on May 12, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

SECO’s Market Performance

SECO stock saw an increase of -13.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.89% and a quarterly increase of -62.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.93% for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.70% for SECO’s stock, with a -54.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SECO Trading at 17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.13%, as shares surge +21.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO fell by -13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9042. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw -46.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Limited stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -17.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03. Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.