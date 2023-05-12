Home  »  Trending   »  Rumble Inc. (RUM) Stock: What the Analysts are Say...

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 47.05x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rumble Inc. (RUM) by analysts is $15.00, which is $5.04 above the current market price. The public float for RUM is 78.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.92% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of RUM was 1.47M shares.

RUM) stock’s latest price update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM)’s stock price has soared by 4.08 in relation to previous closing price of 9.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RUM’s Market Performance

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has seen a 12.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.79% gain in the past month and a -2.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.37% for RUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.83% for RUM’s stock, with a 2.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RUM Trading at 12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM rose by +12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Rumble Inc. saw 67.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -87.56 for the present operating margin
  • -15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rumble Inc. stands at -28.96. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rumble Inc. (RUM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

