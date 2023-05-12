Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) has increased by 2.15 when compared to last closing price of 4.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) by analysts is $5.61, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for ROVR is 164.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ROVR was 466.51K shares.

ROVR’s Market Performance

The stock of Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has seen a 18.45% increase in the past week, with a 12.03% rise in the past month, and a 19.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for ROVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.93% for ROVR’s stock, with a 15.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROVR reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for ROVR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ROVR, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

ROVR Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +18.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Rover Group Inc. saw 29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from EASTERLY AARON, who sale 30,117 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Dec 09. After this action, EASTERLY AARON now owns 3,297,247 shares of Rover Group Inc., valued at $135,526 using the latest closing price.

TURNER BRENTON R., the President & COO of Rover Group Inc., sale 19,421 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that TURNER BRENTON R. is holding 1,080,391 shares at $87,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38 for the present operating margin

+72.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc. stands at -12.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rover Group Inc. (ROVR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.48. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.