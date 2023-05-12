Real-Time Update: Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, TUP stock has gone down by -27.48%, with a monthly decline of -42.86% and a quarterly plunge of -80.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.18% for Tupperware Brands Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.18% for TUP stock, with a simple moving average of -85.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TUP is 37.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TUP on May 12, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

TUP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) has decreased by -4.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -27.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/10/23 that Tupperware Issues Going-Concern Warning. Stock Dives.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUP reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for TUP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TUP, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

TUP Trading at -62.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.54%, as shares sank -51.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP fell by -27.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1604. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -81.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from GOUDIS RICHARD, who purchase 254,500 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Nov 04. After this action, GOUDIS RICHARD now owns 424,500 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $1,000,134 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel, the Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 24,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel is holding 485,965 shares at $101,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Equity return is now at value 30.30, with -5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.