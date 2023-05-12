Real-Time Update: The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has seen a 5.35% increase in the past week, with a 7.70% gain in the past month, and a 3.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for WEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.39% for WEN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) by analysts is $25.16, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for WEN is 194.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of WEN was 3.04M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) has surged by 0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 23.21, but the company has seen a 5.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to WEN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

WEN Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.33. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Esposito Liliana, who sale 64,701 shares at the price of $21.26 back on Mar 09. After this action, Esposito Liliana now owns 74,865 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $1,375,543 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of The Wendy’s Company, sale 3,627,569 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 21,705,770 shares at $79,987,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Wendy’s Company (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 919.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 71.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.