PulteGroup Inc.’s (PHM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has gone up by 2.64% for the week, with a 14.01% rise in the past month and a 22.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for PHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.43% for PHM’s stock, with a 40.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) Right Now?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PHM is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PHM is $76.69, which is $7.71 above the current market price. The public float for PHM is 221.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume for PHM on May 12, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

PHM) stock’s latest price update

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.47relation to previous closing price of 67.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $64 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PHM, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

PHM Trading at 14.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.06. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 49.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from OShaughnessy Robert, who sale 115,102 shares at the price of $66.90 back on Apr 28. After this action, OShaughnessy Robert now owns 177,564 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $7,700,094 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON BRIAN P, the Director of PulteGroup Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $66.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that ANDERSON BRIAN P is holding 55,886 shares at $1,004,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc. stands at +16.03. The total capital return value is set at 31.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24.

Based on PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.39. Total debt to assets is 18.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.