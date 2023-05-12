OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has jumped by 4.82 compared to previous close of 7.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSUR is 0.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is $6.95, which is -$1.01 below the current market price. The public float for OSUR is 69.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On May 12, 2023, OSUR’s average trading volume was 621.21K shares.

OSUR’s Market Performance

The stock of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has seen a 7.57% increase in the past week, with a 8.04% rise in the past month, and a 46.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for OSUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.69% for OSUR’s stock, with a 46.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSUR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OSUR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OSUR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to OSUR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

OSUR Trading at 13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, OraSure Technologies Inc. saw 53.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSUR starting from LANCASTER RONNY B, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Aug 26. After this action, LANCASTER RONNY B now owns 104,782 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Aspinall Mara G., the Director of OraSure Technologies Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Aspinall Mara G. is holding 77,218 shares at $25,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56 for the present operating margin

+38.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at -4.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.70. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.