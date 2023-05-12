Home  »  Business   »  Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Stock: A Look at the Monthl...

Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The volatility ratio for the week is 104.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 36.23% for Ohmyhome Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 108.64% for OMH’s stock, with a 164.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OMH is 0.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of OMH on May 12, 2023 was 316.57K shares.

OMH) stock’s latest price update

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.09 in relation to its previous close of 14.51. However, the company has experienced a 169.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OMH Trading at 164.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 104.60%, as shares surge +207.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH rose by +151.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, Ohmyhome Limited saw 317.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

