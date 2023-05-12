NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) has increased by 4.53 when compared to last closing price of 7.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMR is $13.50, which is $5.2 above the current price. The public float for SMR is 35.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMR on May 12, 2023 was 529.39K shares.

SMR’s Market Performance

SMR stock saw a decrease of 7.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.06% for SMR’s stock, with a -25.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMR reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SMR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to SMR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

SMR Trading at -6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMR rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, NuScale Power Corporation saw -19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMR starting from Temple Robert K, who sale 18,820 shares at the price of $7.98 back on May 08. After this action, Temple Robert K now owns 2,001 shares of NuScale Power Corporation, valued at $150,146 using the latest closing price.

Temple Robert K, the General Counsel of NuScale Power Corporation, sale 13,859 shares at $7.93 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Temple Robert K is holding 20,821 shares at $109,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1948.45 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuScale Power Corporation stands at -219.54. The total capital return value is set at -97.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.69. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with -8.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.