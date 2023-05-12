NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) has dropped by -4.16 compared to previous close of 5.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) by analysts is $8.35, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for NG is 244.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of NG was 1.01M shares.

NG’s Market Performance

NG’s stock has seen a -6.69% decrease for the week, with a -14.65% drop in the past month and a -12.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for NovaGold Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.26% for NG’s stock, with a -3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NG

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to NG, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

NG Trading at -8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.60. In addition, NovaGold Resources Inc. saw -11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from GARRETT DIANE R, who sale 14,950 shares at the price of $5.58 back on May 03. After this action, GARRETT DIANE R now owns 22,757 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc., valued at $83,421 using the latest closing price.

Dowdall Sharon, the Director of NovaGold Resources Inc., sale 39,799 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Dowdall Sharon is holding 45,519 shares at $255,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The total capital return value is set at -18.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.64.

Based on NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), the company’s capital structure generated 175.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.72. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.