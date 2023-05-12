National Grid plc (NGG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of National Grid plc (NGG) has gone down by -0.25% for the week, with a 1.37% rise in the past month and a 16.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.11% for NGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.15% for NGG’s stock, with a 16.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) Right Now?

National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for National Grid plc (NGG) by analysts is $72.27, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for NGG is 697.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of NGG was 310.90K shares.

NGG) stock’s latest price update

National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 72.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NGG Trading at 7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGG fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.70. In addition, National Grid plc saw 21.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+61.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Grid plc stands at +11.83. The total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on National Grid plc (NGG), the company’s capital structure generated 190.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.61. Total debt to assets is 47.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, National Grid plc (NGG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.