Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is $61.81, which is $7.77 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 340.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NDAQ on May 12, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)’s stock price has plunge by 0.05relation to previous closing price of 55.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Nasdaq Stock Tumbles on Decline in Index Revenue

NDAQ’s Market Performance

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has experienced a 0.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.56% drop in the past month, and a -7.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.00% for NDAQ stock, with a simple moving average of -7.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDAQ reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for NDAQ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

NDAQ Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.26. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from Smith Bryan Everard, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $52.51 back on Mar 14. After this action, Smith Bryan Everard now owns 48,083 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $262,550 using the latest closing price.

Smith Bryan Everard, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $56.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Smith Bryan Everard is holding 53,083 shares at $168,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.