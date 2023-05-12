Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MWG is 14.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MWG on May 12, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

MWG) stock’s latest price update

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -27.41 in relation to its previous close of 0.81. However, the company has experienced a -41.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MWG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 20.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 40.07% for MWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -86.88% for MWG stock, with a simple moving average of -88.45% for the last 200 days.

MWG Trading at -88.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.78%, as shares sank -92.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG fell by -41.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.1417. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -93.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.