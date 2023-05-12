Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH)’s stock price has decreased by -6.76 compared to its previous closing price of 2.07. However, the company has seen a 31.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MFH is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MFH is 14.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On May 12, 2023, MFH’s average trading volume was 213.78K shares.

MFH’s Market Performance

MFH’s stock has seen a 31.29% increase for the week, with a 55.42% rise in the past month and a 87.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.84% for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.45% for MFH’s stock, with a 84.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFH Trading at 48.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.00%, as shares surge +52.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFH rose by +30.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.45. In addition, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. saw 55.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.02 for the present operating margin

-59.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stands at -652.62. Equity return is now at value -134.40, with -118.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.