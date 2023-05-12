Make Informed Decisions with Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Stock Updates

The stock of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen a 10.33% increase in the past week, with a 0.46% gain in the past month, and a 16.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.69% for FTNT’s stock, with a 21.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FTNT is $74.97, which is $6.11 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume for FTNT on May 12, 2023 was 4.35M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.73 in relation to its previous close of 67.01. However, the company has experienced a 10.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Fortinet Stock Slumps on Cut to Service Revenue Guidance

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FTNT, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.05. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 38.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 8,947 shares at the price of $61.23 back on May 03. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $547,806 using the latest closing price.

Xie Michael, the VP, Engineering & CTO of Fortinet Inc., sale 5,826 shares at $61.59 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Xie Michael is holding 29,727,018 shares at $358,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -272.10, with 13.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.