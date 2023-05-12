Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) by analysts is $3.67, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for LPCN is 86.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of LPCN was 208.20K shares.

LPCN) stock’s latest price update

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN)’s stock price has increased by 7.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a 14.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LPCN’s Market Performance

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has seen a 14.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.77% decline in the past month and a -47.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.40% for LPCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for LPCN stock, with a simple moving average of -38.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPCN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LPCN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPCN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPCN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for LPCN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to LPCN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

LPCN Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.95%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPCN rose by +14.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2741. In addition, Lipocine Inc. saw -28.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPCN starting from Patel Mahesh V., who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Mar 24. After this action, Patel Mahesh V. now owns 1,678,090 shares of Lipocine Inc., valued at $48,000 using the latest closing price.

Ono Richard Dana, the Director of Lipocine Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Ono Richard Dana is holding 14,125 shares at $1,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2423.87 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lipocine Inc. stands at -2151.73. The total capital return value is set at -29.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.50. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -25.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.