Lilium N.V. (LILM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has soared by 4.81 in relation to previous closing price of 1.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 73.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LILM is $3.50, which is $2.41 above than the current price. The public float for LILM is 96.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.14% of that float. The average trading volume of LILM on May 12, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM’s stock has seen a 73.62% increase for the week, with a 96.68% rise in the past month and a -8.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.64% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 94.60% for LILM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LILM reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for LILM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

LILM Trading at 59.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.40%, as shares surge +98.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +73.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5872. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.