Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Stock Faces 3.92% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has gone up by 20.79% for the week, with a 20.79% rise in the past month and a -2.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.95% for KOPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.70% for KOPN’s stock, with a -1.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is $3.00, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for KOPN is 83.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KOPN on May 12, 2023 was 346.15K shares.

KOPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) has surged by 8.93 when compared to previous closing price of 1.12, but the company has seen a 20.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KOPN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

KOPN Trading at 18.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +19.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN rose by +17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0203. In addition, Kopin Corporation saw -1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from Murray Michael Andrew, who purchase 24,000 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Nov 16. After this action, Murray Michael Andrew now owns 850,633 shares of Kopin Corporation, valued at $31,680 using the latest closing price.

Murray Michael Andrew, the CEO of Kopin Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Murray Michael Andrew is holding 826,633 shares at $10,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.97 for the present operating margin

+31.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kopin Corporation stands at -40.77. The total capital return value is set at -61.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.50. Equity return is now at value -59.90, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kopin Corporation (KOPN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.22. Total debt to assets is 7.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.