Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.39relation to previous closing price of 62.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that Companies Plan to Pour Even More Cash Into Buybacks, Dividends in 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Right Now?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is $72.35, which is $9.05 above the current market price. The public float for JCI is 685.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JCI on May 12, 2023 was 3.88M shares.

JCI’s Market Performance

JCI’s stock has seen a 6.07% increase for the week, with a 8.18% rise in the past month and a -4.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for Johnson Controls International plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.46% for JCI’s stock, with a 3.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCI reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for JCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to JCI, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

JCI Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.64. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Donofrio John, who sale 14,253 shares at the price of $63.02 back on May 09. After this action, Donofrio John now owns 37,090 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $898,247 using the latest closing price.

LEONETTI OLIVIER, the EVP and CFO of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 30,997 shares at $62.36 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that LEONETTI OLIVIER is holding 101,757 shares at $1,932,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.60. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.