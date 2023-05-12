Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) has increased by 4.36 when compared to last closing price of 8.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 22.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is $22.33, which is $11.89 above the current market price. The public float for LUNR is 23.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUNR on May 12, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

LUNR’s Market Performance

The stock of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has seen a 22.65% increase in the past week, with a -17.69% drop in the past month, and a -7.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.68% for LUNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.57% for LUNR’s stock, with a -22.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $20 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUNR reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for LUNR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

LUNR Trading at -19.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares sank -9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR rose by +30.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw -13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.