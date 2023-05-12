Innoviva Inc. (INVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 12.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) is 5.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INVA is 0.56.

The public float for INVA is 64.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.61% of that float. On May 12, 2023, INVA’s average trading volume was 695.24K shares.

INVA’s Market Performance

INVA stock saw an increase of 6.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.25% and a quarterly increase of 0.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Innoviva Inc. (INVA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.57% for INVA’s stock, with a -2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for INVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for INVA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 20th, 2017.

INVA Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVA rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.81. In addition, Innoviva Inc. saw -6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVA starting from Raifeld Pavel, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $10.87 back on Mar 10. After this action, Raifeld Pavel now owns 9,799 shares of Innoviva Inc., valued at $32,603 using the latest closing price.

Innoviva, Inc., the 10% Owner of Innoviva Inc., purchase 7,598,814 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Innoviva, Inc. is holding 29,270,476 shares at $16,717,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.97 for the present operating margin

+90.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviva Inc. stands at +61.98. The total capital return value is set at 19.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 43.20, with 17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Innoviva Inc. (INVA), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 49.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Innoviva Inc. (INVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.