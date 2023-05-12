ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The volatility ratio for the week is 41.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 23.03% for IZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.20% for IZM stock, with a simple moving average of -14.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) Right Now?

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IZM is 6.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IZM on May 12, 2023 was 139.54K shares.

IZM) stock’s latest price update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -23.20 in relation to its previous close of 3.06. However, the company has experienced a -30.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IZM Trading at -14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.51%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM fell by -30.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, ICZOOM Group Inc. saw -29.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+2.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICZOOM Group Inc. stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.95. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM), the company’s capital structure generated 119.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.50. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.