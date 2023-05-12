ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has gone up by 2.23% for the week, with a 5.47% rise in the past month and a 10.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.13% for IBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.33% for IBN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IBN is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IBN is $27.46, which is $6.02 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume for IBN on May 12, 2023 was 5.22M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has plunged by -0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 23.01, but the company has seen a 2.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IBN Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.46. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.28. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.