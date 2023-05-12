Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP)’s stock price has dropped by -1.77 in relation to previous closing price of 32.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that Icahn Enterprise Stock Has Tumbled 36%. The Short-Seller Saga Isn’t Over.

Is It Worth Investing in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) is $43.00, which is $38.35 above the current market price. The public float for IEP is 336.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IEP on May 12, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

IEP’s Market Performance

IEP stock saw a decrease of 5.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.36% for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.12% for IEP’s stock, with a -38.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2017.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEP reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for IEP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 18th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to IEP, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

IEP Trading at -36.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.82%, as shares sank -39.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEP rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.92. In addition, Icahn Enterprises L.P. saw -37.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.59 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icahn Enterprises L.P. stands at -1.24. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.48. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP), the company’s capital structure generated 302.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.18. Total debt to assets is 50.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.