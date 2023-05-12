HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Stock Faces 23.87% Weekly Volatility

The stock of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has seen a 38.24% increase in the past week, with a 161.66% gain in the past month, and a 104.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.35% for HOOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 72.00% for HOOK’s stock, with a 69.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) by analysts is $4.44, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for HOOK is 48.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of HOOK was 611.66K shares.

HOOK) stock’s latest price update

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.08 in comparison to its previous close of 1.86, however, the company has experienced a 38.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HOOK, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

HOOK Trading at 105.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.87%, as shares surge +148.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK rose by +38.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1492. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw 132.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-513.40 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -455.58. The total capital return value is set at -69.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.44. Equity return is now at value -52.40, with -37.60 for asset returns.

Based on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.