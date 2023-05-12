Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, HIMS stock has gone down by -9.89%, with a monthly gain of 9.76% and a quarterly surge of 16.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Hims & Hers Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.78% for HIMS’s stock, with a 41.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is $13.00, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for HIMS is 156.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIMS on May 12, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

HIMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) has decreased by -1.21 when compared to last closing price of 10.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMS reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for HIMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to HIMS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

HIMS Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS fell by -9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.24. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 64.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Baird Melissa, who sale 12,966 shares at the price of $10.78 back on May 09. After this action, Baird Melissa now owns 422,579 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $139,807 using the latest closing price.

Baird Melissa, the Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 12,966 shares at $11.83 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Baird Melissa is holding 403,547 shares at $153,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.00 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stands at -12.46. The total capital return value is set at -20.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.08. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.