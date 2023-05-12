Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Stock Records -16.17% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has seen a -5.91% decrease in the past week, with a -13.57% drop in the past month, and a -16.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.54% for HRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.43% for HRTX’s stock, with a -28.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is $8.08, which is $5.85 above the current market price. The public float for HRTX is 118.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HRTX on May 12, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.98 compared to its previous closing price of 2.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 20th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRTX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

HRTX Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -22.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw -10.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -169.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.