Haleon plc (HLN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLN is $8.95, which is $350.38 above the current price. The public float for HLN is 2.84B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLN on May 12, 2023 was 4.76M shares.

HLN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) has plunged by -0.23 when compared to previous closing price of 8.77, but the company has seen a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HLN’s Market Performance

HLN’s stock has risen by 1.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.91% and a quarterly rise of 8.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Haleon plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.68% for HLN’s stock, with a 19.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLN stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for HLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLN in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $10 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

HLN Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Haleon plc saw 9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.41 for the present operating margin

+61.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haleon plc stands at +9.76. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02.

Based on Haleon plc (HLN), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haleon plc (HLN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.