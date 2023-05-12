GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT)’s stock price has increased by 120.12 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. However, the company has seen a 121.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSIT is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GSIT is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 18.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSIT on May 12, 2023 was 126.05K shares.

GSIT’s Market Performance

GSIT stock saw an increase of 121.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 65.60% and a quarterly increase of 85.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.14% for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 120.62% for GSIT stock, with a simple moving average of 60.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSIT

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSIT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for GSIT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2010.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GSIT, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 06th of the previous year.

GSIT Trading at 120.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +103.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT rose by +123.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7288. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 108.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from Lu Ruey-Lin, who purchase 5,051 shares at the price of $3.55 back on May 25. After this action, Lu Ruey-Lin now owns 52,500 shares of GSI Technology Inc., valued at $17,946 using the latest closing price.

Cholawsky Elizabeth, the Director of GSI Technology Inc., purchase 1,350 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Cholawsky Elizabeth is holding 1,350 shares at $4,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.72 for the present operating margin

+55.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc. stands at -49.03. The total capital return value is set at -22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.26. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 1.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.