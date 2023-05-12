Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has gone up by 20.89% for the week, with a 16.04% rise in the past month and a -11.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.98% for GRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.13% for GRFS’s stock, with a 8.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) Right Now?

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grifols S.A. (GRFS) is $11.47, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for GRFS is 261.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRFS on May 12, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

GRFS) stock’s latest price update

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS)’s stock price has soared by 1.17 in relation to previous closing price of 8.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRFS Trading at 16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS rose by +20.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.59. In addition, Grifols S.A. saw 2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+34.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grifols S.A. stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48.

Based on Grifols S.A. (GRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 159.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.40. Total debt to assets is 45.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.