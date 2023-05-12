Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) has increased by 1.04 when compared to last closing price of 29.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GPRE is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GPRE is $43.56, which is $12.87 above than the current price. The public float for GPRE is 57.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.04% of that float. The average trading volume of GPRE on May 12, 2023 was 860.99K shares.

GPRE’s Market Performance

GPRE’s stock has seen a -10.01% decrease for the week, with a -9.50% drop in the past month and a -14.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for Green Plains Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.17% for GPRE’s stock, with a -7.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $33 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRE reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for GPRE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to GPRE, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

GPRE Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.53. In addition, Green Plains Inc. saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Anderson James D, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $31.10 back on May 08. After this action, Anderson James D now owns 111,909 shares of Green Plains Inc., valued at $62,200 using the latest closing price.

MAPES MICHELLE, the Chief Legal and Admin Officer of Green Plains Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $31.31 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that MAPES MICHELLE is holding 38,153 shares at $939,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.70 for the present operating margin

+2.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc. stands at -3.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.55. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.86. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.