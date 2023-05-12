Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK): A Technical Analysis

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is $44.00, which is -$7.08 below the current market price. The public float for GRBK is 43.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRBK on May 12, 2023 was 357.53K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GRBK) stock’s latest price update

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK)’s stock price has dropped by -3.86 in relation to previous closing price of 53.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRBK’s Market Performance

GRBK’s stock has risen by 11.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 44.95% and a quarterly rise of 60.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Green Brick Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.08% for GRBK’s stock, with a 81.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRBK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GRBK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRBK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $48 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRBK reach a price target of $26.50, previously predicting the price at $19.50. The rating they have provided for GRBK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

GRBK Trading at 42.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +45.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK rose by +11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.68. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc. saw 110.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from Olsen Kathleen, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $51.79 back on May 09. After this action, Olsen Kathleen now owns 70,523 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc., valued at $906,272 using the latest closing price.

Press Richard S, the Director of Green Brick Partners Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $49.60 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Press Richard S is holding 79,662 shares at $991,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+29.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Brick Partners Inc. stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at 26.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.08. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.91. Total debt to assets is 22.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 289.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.