Getaround Inc. (GETR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) has plunged by -6.20 when compared to previous closing price of 0.35, but the company has seen a -16.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Getaround Inc. (GETR) is $1.25, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for GETR is 80.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GETR on May 12, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

GETR’s Market Performance

GETR’s stock has seen a -16.91% decrease for the week, with a 31.13% rise in the past month and a -51.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.61% for Getaround Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.96% for GETR stock, with a simple moving average of -93.40% for the last 200 days.

GETR Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares surge +23.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR fell by -16.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4067. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -49.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.91 for the present operating margin

-2.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getaround Inc. stands at -190.37. The total capital return value is set at -64.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.68. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Getaround Inc. (GETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,247.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.