General Mills Inc. (GIS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 90.26. However, the company has seen a 0.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/02/23 that Gold Medal flour recall: General Mills issues warning over salmonella presence

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Right Now?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for General Mills Inc. (GIS) by analysts is $84.50, which is -$5.45 below the current market price. The public float for GIS is 584.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of GIS was 3.06M shares.

GIS’s Market Performance

The stock of General Mills Inc. (GIS) has seen a 0.39% increase in the past week, with a 3.69% rise in the past month, and a 18.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.10% for GIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.85% for GIS’s stock, with a 11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $95 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIS reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for GIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to GIS, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

GIS Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.71. In addition, General Mills Inc. saw 7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Williams-Roll Jacqueline, who sale 18,517 shares at the price of $89.47 back on May 05. After this action, Williams-Roll Jacqueline now owns 47,163 shares of General Mills Inc., valued at $1,656,799 using the latest closing price.

Quam Bethany C., the Group President, Pet of General Mills Inc., sale 21,734 shares at $85.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Quam Bethany C. is holding 47,560 shares at $1,866,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.73 for the present operating margin

+33.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills Inc. stands at +14.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.72. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 113.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.18. Total debt to assets is 38.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, General Mills Inc. (GIS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.