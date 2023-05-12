Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN): A Technical Analysis

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is $24.42, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for BEN is 283.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEN on May 12, 2023 was 3.39M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has decreased by -1.92 when compared to last closing price of 25.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that Franklin Resources Is Buying Private-Equity Firm Lexington Partners. The Stock Is Surging.

BEN’s Market Performance

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has seen a -2.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.19% decline in the past month and a -20.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for BEN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.36% for BEN’s stock, with a -8.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to BEN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

BEN Trading at -8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.07. In addition, Franklin Resources Inc. saw -7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who purchase 2,465,483 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Apr 28. After this action, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC now owns 4,955,483 shares of Franklin Resources Inc., valued at $25,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Alok, the EVP, Technology and Operations of Franklin Resources Inc., sale 29,503 shares at $31.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Sethi Alok is holding 92,132 shares at $917,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.