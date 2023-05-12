Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 5.34. However, the company has seen a -14.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FATE is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FATE is $8.16, which is $2.9 above than the current price. The public float for FATE is 95.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.40% of that float. The average trading volume of FATE on May 12, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

FATE’s Market Performance

The stock of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has seen a -14.75% decrease in the past week, with a -6.24% drop in the past month, and a -15.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for FATE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.58% for FATE stock, with a simple moving average of -65.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FATE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for FATE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to FATE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

FATE Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -15.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE fell by -14.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc. saw -47.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from Redmile Group, LLC, who purchase 256,639 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Apr 21. After this action, Redmile Group, LLC now owns 13,135,758 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,586,029 using the latest closing price.

Redmile Group, LLC, the Director of Fate Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Redmile Group, LLC is holding 12,879,119 shares at $119,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.23 for the present operating margin

+85.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stands at -292.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.96. Equity return is now at value -45.60, with -32.50 for asset returns.

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.43. Total debt to assets is 15.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.