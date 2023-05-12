Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EYEN is 1.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) is $13.50, which is $9.99 above the current market price. The public float for EYEN is 27.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On May 12, 2023, EYEN’s average trading volume was 359.74K shares.

EYEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) has decreased by -13.98 when compared to last closing price of 4.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -23.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EYEN’s Market Performance

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has experienced a -23.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.95% drop in the past month, and a 32.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.20% for EYEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.19% for EYEN stock, with a simple moving average of 39.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

EYEN Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%, as shares sank -24.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN fell by -23.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, Eyenovia Inc. saw 115.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from Ianchulev Tsontcho, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $5.50 back on May 01. After this action, Ianchulev Tsontcho now owns 331,211 shares of Eyenovia Inc., valued at $495,000 using the latest closing price.

Ianchulev Tsontcho, the Director of Eyenovia Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Ianchulev Tsontcho is holding 421,211 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -81.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.