Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AQUA stock has gone down by -2.27%, with a monthly gain of 0.30% and a quarterly plunge of -0.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.81% for AQUA stock, with a simple moving average of 16.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is above average at 78.48x. The 36-month beta value for AQUA is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AQUA is $50.43, which is $2.06 above than the current price. The public float for AQUA is 120.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. The average trading volume of AQUA on May 12, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)’s stock price has plunge by -2.33relation to previous closing price of 50.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQUA reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for AQUA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

AQUA Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.83. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 24.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Aulick Rodney, who sale 200 shares at the price of $52.10 back on May 08. After this action, Aulick Rodney now owns 127,001 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $10,420 using the latest closing price.

Aulick Rodney, the Executive Vice President of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 6,494 shares at $50.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Aulick Rodney is holding 127,001 shares at $326,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.78. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 137.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 44.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.